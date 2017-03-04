Warmer Weather On The Way, Rain Next Week.

March 4th 7:30 AM

Brian Davis:

A nice day ahead for our Saturday as high pressure remains a fixture in our area. Moisture is slowly coming our way with the south winds we are getting. In the meantime, enjoy temperatures going into the low to mid 60’s for highs today with lots of sunshine!

Rain will approach on Monday with some scattered showers. Tuesday morning will bring a cold front and some thunderstorms which may be on the strong side around the bus stop time. Stay with us for more updates along the way.

Brian Davis-StormTeam 7 Meteorologist

twitter: @WBBJ7Brian

email: Badavis@wbbjtv.com