Church congregation rededicates church after 2015 tornado

SELMER, Tenn — Just less than two years after a tornado ripped through their community, a congregation in Selmer came together, Sunday morning, to rededicate their church building. The 2015 tornado destroyed it, but after working tirelessly they unveiled their new home.

Starting over can be a difficult task, but Falcon Baptist church has proven that with determination and faith anything is possible. Smiling faces and hearts filled with joy as members of stepped inside their new building.

“We’ve done what God wanted us to do in building this church back.” Pastor Jay Houston said. “And I know that he wants to use it for a light for his kingdom.”

For 14 months the congregation held service in the fellowship hall after a tornado came through in December 2015, just two days before Christmas.

“Had a lot of damage to the church, had a lot of church family members that lost their homes here but by the grace of God nobody was hurt.” Pastor Houston said.

Chairperson of the building committee, Jan Martin said he was there almost every week while the church was under construction. Through it all Martin feels the congregation has gotten stronger as a result.

“Prayer and faith in the Lord that’s what it’s all about if it’s not there it’s not going to happen.” Martin said.

Pastor Jay Houston said thanks to a combination of money from insurance, donations and prayers he doesn’t have to worry about building expenses.

“By the grace of God we owe no man anything…we’ve been reborn and we want to be a light in this community.”

Pastor Houston says he would like to thank everyone for their prayers, and the congregation for sticking with the church through the construction.