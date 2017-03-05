Lane College hosts 3rd annual founders day scholarship gala

JACKSON, Tenn — Lane College hosted its 3rd annual Founders Day Scholarship Gala.

Students, staff, friends, and guests of Lane gathered to celebrate 135 years. College officials said the event was created under the leadership of President Dr. Logan Hampton. Hundreds of attendees filled the gymnasium to enjoy southern style food, music, and to hear from guest speaker and gospel star, CiCi Winans.

Emcee for the event Richard Donnell said lane is an asset to the community.

“Lane college is truly an institution that cares for its students, it cares for the community and the city of Jackson should be very happy to have an institution of this caliber in this place.”

Donnell said Lane College continuously upholds their mission of guiding students spiritually and academically for their futures.