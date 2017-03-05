Scattered Showers To Start The Day Monday. Thunderstorm Are Possible Tuesday AM!

From the VIPIR 7 Storm Team:

Here is the forecast from the 10:00 PM Newscast:

School Bus Forecast:

As you get ready tomorrow morning. You’ll need the ponchos/rain jacket. The umbrella might be a bit problematic with the winds at 10 – 15 mph tomorrow! Hold on to your hat!

As for the Thunderstorm threat:

Clouds will remain overnight. We expected rain to gradually increase in areal coverage mainly after Midnight. Showers will persist through at least the earlier part of the day. There will be a lull in the activity much like Sunday. However, our eyes will then turn west were thunderstorm should erupt across the Ozarks in North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri. That area will congeal overnight and slide east as a line of storms. The thinking for now is this line will gradually weaken as it moves towards the Mississippi River early Tuesday. Thankfully, instability isn’t nearly as high as it was for last weeks event. Best threat for strong to severe storms, at this time will be right along the Mississippi River. Otherwise, the main cold front moves through by early evening. And we resume a rather mild week.

Forecaster Gary Pickens will have the latest forecast tomorrow morning on Good Morning West Tennessee! Everyone have a wonderful, and safe week!

VIPIRcast At 7:15 AM CDT:

Moe Shamell – VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com