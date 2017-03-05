Union University welcomes West Tennessee Evangelism Rally

JACKSON, Tenn. — The chapel was packed at Union University Sunday afternoon as west Tennesseans gathered to learn how to better spread the word of God to those around them.

“We’re actually a Christian school, so part of our mission is serving churches in the Jackson community and all over west Tennessee,” Dr. Nathan Finn, Dean and Professor of Christian Thought and Tradition, said.

Leaders from within the Southern Baptist Convention were among the day’s speakers.

“It’s a time when we come together, and we talk about one of the priorities of Christian life,” says Dr. Steve Gaines, Southern Baptist Convention President, “and that is to tell other people that don’t know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior; to share the gospel with them. That’s at the heart of Christianity.”

Among the topics discussed during the Second Annual West Tennessee Evangelism Rally, how parents can lead their children to Christ and how professionals can share their faith at work.

“I just think it’s important for those of us who are in the work place to be able to communicate to coworkers and people we are involved with on a day to day basis, and let them be able to seek Christ.” Attendee Taylor Walker said.

Speakers at the West Tennessee Evangelism Rally say it’s important for them to help people feel comfortable when speaking about about their faith to others in their community.

“We are living in a time when there is a larger percentage of Americans who would claim to not believe in God or not to be religious, than any other time in American history.” Dr. Finn said.

Dr. Gaines says that’s why he believes it’s more important than ever that Christians share their faith.

“Don’t be discouraged. Anybody can be saved if they’ll turn to Jesus,” Dr. Gaines says.

Rally representatives say, if you are interested in learning more about the topics discussed in the rally today, you can visit either Union University or a Southern Baptist Church in your area.