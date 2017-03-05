A Wet Start To The Work Week. Strong Storm Potential Increasing.

From the VIPIR 7 Storm Team:

Its been a very gloomy and damp day across West Tennessee. In fact, it rained a little earlier than expected. We do expect the showers to continue off and on hit or miss through the early evening. We do expect more rain to develop overnight into your day tomorrow. I will have the details in the main forecast coming up at 5:30 pm.

The Storm Prediction Center’s Day Two Outlook, which is Monday. It has a Level 1 Risk (Marginal) risk of perhaps an isolated strong to severe storm occurring late Monday into Tuesday Morning. This area has been sliding east each successive model run. It is entirely possible we will have a strong to severe line of storms to deal with by Tuesday morning. Gary and Tom will keep a close eye on the threat tomorrow.

Moe Shamell – VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com