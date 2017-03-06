7-year-old killed in Humboldt house fire

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Firefighters responded early Monday morning to a fatal house fire in Humboldt.

A 7-year-old boy was killed in the fire, according to Humboldt Fire Chief Chester Owens.

The fire reportedly started around 2 a.m. at the home on Etheridge Street.

A mother and three children were in the home at the time, according to the fire chief.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also were on scene.

