Amish man in Kentucky convicted of violating federal laws

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Kentucky Amish man of misbranding his homemade cosmetics with cancer-curing claims and impeding a federal investigation.

Bath County farmer Samuel Girod was convicted in Lexington, Ky., last week on 13 federal counts.

Prosecutors say Girod continued to sell his cosmetics after he was ordered to stop in 2013 by a federal judge in Missouri. Girod had advertised the products as cures for skin cancer, tumors and headaches. A release from the U.S. attorney’s office says Girod continued to sell the products to customers in Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois.

Court records say Girod also blocked FDA agents from inspecting his facility in 2013.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 16. The U.S. attorney’s release did not say how much prison time Girod could face at sentencing.