Congressional Visit Thornberry, Blackburn, Black to visit Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) – Fort Campbell says it’s expecting three members of Congress to visit the post this week to learn about military readiness and budget effects.

A news release from the post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border said Republican U.S. Reps. Mac Thornberry of Texas and Marsha Blackburn and Diane Black of Tennessee will visit on Tuesday. Thornberry is chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and Black heads the House Budget Committee.

Fort Campbell said the lawmakers will focus on military readiness and impacts that cuts to Defense Department budgets have had on facilities, as well as effects on personnel, training and maintenance across the 101st Airborne Division.