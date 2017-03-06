FHU Lions will enter NAIA national tournament 33-0

HENDERSON, Tenn — Freed-Hardeman women’s basketball team was a perfect 32-0 entering Monday’s American Midwest Conference championship against Lyon College.

But their no stranger to success. In the past three season’s the Lady Lions are 84-10. In the 2014-15 season they lost the game before the national championship.

But they didn’t let anything get in the way from going 33-0 as they took down Lyon College, 89-87.

Coach Dale Neal said it would be great to win the national championship, but his girls are still winners whether they win or lose.

“Oh it’s been a great run, great season, usually a team like this you’ve talked to the kids about you know you love them and you care about them and you’re proud of what they’ve done regardless of when it ends,” Neal said. “Whether it ends the first round or the last round, you don’t measure the success of the team by that last game.”

The Lady Lions will find out who they play later this week in the NAIA national tournament in Billings, Montana.