JMCSS Long range planning committee discusses future plans to present to school board

JACKSON, Tenn.-The long range planning committee of the Jackson-Madison County School System met Monday to put together a future plan to present to the school board.

The committee talked about possibly reopening schools, closed in the “Vision 2020” plan.

Also discussed was the future of Pope Elementary and if the school will expand to include the 7th grade.

If so, the school will have to add portables to accommodate the students.

In a meeting that lasted more than two hours, members discussed the issue of rezoning.

Chairman Kevin Alexander said the committee is very important.

“It starts with us, maybe coming up with a plan to present to the board for them to talk about and decide the best route for us to take,” said Alexander.

Also discussed was the future of Whitehall Elementary School. Many teachers want the school to remain at Nova Elementary after the Whitehall building was damaged in a hail storm.

The long range planning committee will give a full report to the board in Tuesday night’s combined school board meeting and work session.