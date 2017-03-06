Man charged with attempted first degree murder, sees charge reduced

JACKSON, Tenn.- A man who was charged with attempted first-degree murder saw that charge reduced.

Braxton Hill had his preliminary hearing Monday afternoon, where the charge was reduced to attempted second-degree murder.

The judge also decided to send his case to the grand jury.

Hill’s bond was also lowered from $100,000 to $65,000, due to the charge being reduced.

The judge also decided to keep the charge of possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.