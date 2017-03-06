Mugshots : Madison County : 3/03/17 – 3/06/17 March 6, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/59Ebony Martin Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 2/59Janna James DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 3/59Zachary Carter Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/59Veronica Hopper Simple possession, casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 5/59Transzan Jones Assault, DUI, criminal impersonation, resisting stop/arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/59Timothy Landers DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 7/59Therasa Owens DUI, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/59Terry Cheairs DUI
Teresa Mosier DUI
Tavis Hogsett Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Siriarus Readers Failure to appear
Seana Autrey Possession of methamphetamine, promotion of methamphetamine manufacture, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Sadie Merriweather Aggravated domestic assault
Rusty Wamble DUI, driving while unlicensed, violation of implied consent law, open container law
Robert Robertson Failure to appear
Robert McGee Failure to comply
Ralph Cockrell Driving on revoked/suspended license
Quanterio Coman Resisting stop/arrest, public intoxication, failure to appear
Orlandus Ganaway Driving on revoked/suspended license
Natasha Gray Theft under $500, disorderly conduct
Michael Gage Driving on revoked/suspended license
Matthew Scoggin Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license
Lorna Keith Driving on revoked/suspended license
Larry Willis Methamphetamine possession, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Justin Harris Failure to comply
Justin Anthony DUI
Joseph Graves Violation of drug-free school zone, schedule VI drug violations, tampering with or fabricating evidence
Jose Ramires DUI, leaving the scene of an accident
Jordan Williams Aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft under $999, failure to appear
Johnny Pewitt Contempt of court
Jimmy Watkins Driving on revoked/suspended license, habitual motor offender
Jimmy Plunk DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, violation of implied consent law, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Jerimiah Fargarson DUI, reckless driving
Jennifer Crouch No charges entered
Jasmine Williamson Public intoxication
Jarkius Person Failure to appear
Jamie Majors Shoplifting
Huey James Theft under $500
Hannah Wilhite Theft under $500, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Gerry Pewitte Reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license
Fred Taylor Disorderly conduct
Evette Washington Aggravated assault, vandalism
Dwain Cole Vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license
Douglas Tenhet Public intoxication
Courtney Gray No charges entered
Colton Lynch Violation of community corrections
Christi Cupples Violation of community corrections
Chase Kemp Public intoxication
Carolyn Mackey Simple domestic assault
Brandon Northern Failure to comply
Bradon Ware Simple domestic assault
Bradley Crouch Shoplifting
Billy Birmingham Methamphetamine possession, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Bianca Webb Failure to appear Beatris Sanchez Shoplifing
Antwanette Byrum Driving on revoked/suspended license
Antwan Woodruff Failure to comply, violation of probation, failure to appear
Anthony Reynolds Driving on revoked/suspended license
Anthoney Jones Failure to appear
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/03/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/06/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.