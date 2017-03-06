Mugshots : Madison County : 3/03/17 – 3/06/17

1/59 Ebony Martin Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law

2/59 Janna James DUI

3/59 Zachary Carter Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

4/59 Veronica Hopper Simple possession, casual exchange

5/59 Transzan Jones Assault, DUI, criminal impersonation, resisting stop/arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/59 Timothy Landers DUI

7/59 Therasa Owens DUI, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/59 Terry Cheairs DUI

9/59 Teresa Mosier DUI

10/59 Tavis Hogsett Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/59 Siriarus Readers Failure to appear

12/59 Seana Autrey Possession of methamphetamine, promotion of methamphetamine manufacture, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

13/59 Sadie Merriweather Aggravated domestic assault

14/59 Rusty Wamble DUI, driving while unlicensed, violation of implied consent law, open container law

15/59 Robert Robertson Failure to appear

16/59 Robert McGee Failure to comply

17/59 Ralph Cockrell Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/59 Quanterio Coman Resisting stop/arrest, public intoxication, failure to appear

19/59 Orlandus Ganaway Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/59 Natasha Gray Theft under $500, disorderly conduct

21/59 Michael Gage Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/59 Matthew Scoggin Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/59 Lorna Keith Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/59 Larry Willis Methamphetamine possession, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

25/59 Justin Harris Failure to comply

26/59 Justin Anthony DUI

27/59 Joseph Graves Violation of drug-free school zone, schedule VI drug violations, tampering with or fabricating evidence

28/59 Jose Ramires DUI, leaving the scene of an accident

29/59 Jordan Williams Aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft under $999, failure to appear

30/59 Johnny Pewitt Contempt of court

31/59 Jimmy Watkins Driving on revoked/suspended license, habitual motor offender

32/59 Jimmy Plunk DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, violation of implied consent law, unlawful drug paraphernalia

33/59 Jerimiah Fargarson DUI, reckless driving

34/59 Jennifer Crouch No charges entered

35/59 Jasmine Williamson Public intoxication

36/59 Jarkius Person Failure to appear

37/59 Jamie Majors Shoplifting

38/59 Huey James Theft under $500

39/59 Hannah Wilhite Theft under $500, unlawful drug paraphernalia

40/59 Gerry Pewitte Reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

41/59 Fred Taylor Disorderly conduct

42/59 Evette Washington Aggravated assault, vandalism

43/59 Dwain Cole Vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license

44/59 Douglas Tenhet Public intoxication

45/59 Courtney Gray No charges entered

46/59 Colton Lynch Violation of community corrections

47/59 Christi Cupples Violation of community corrections

48/59 Chase Kemp Public intoxication

49/59 Carolyn Mackey Simple domestic assault

50/59 Brandon Northern Failure to comply

51/59 Bradon Ware Simple domestic assault

52/59 Bradley Crouch Shoplifting

53/59 Billy Birmingham Methamphetamine possession, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

54/59 Bianca Webb Failure to appear

55/59 Beatris Sanchez Shoplifing

56/59 Antwanette Byrum Driving on revoked/suspended license

57/59 Antwan Woodruff Failure to comply, violation of probation, failure to appear

58/59 Anthony Reynolds Driving on revoked/suspended license

59/59 Anthoney Jones Failure to appear























































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/03/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/06/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.