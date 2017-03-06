Nashville launches youth jobs initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The city of Nashville has launched a summer job program that officials say will help young people ages 14 to 24 find meaningful job and internships.

Mayor Megan Barry announced the new initiative, which is called Opportunity NOW, at Pearl-Cohn Magnet High School.

She told students more than 7,000 jobs or paid internships had been secured and are available. The goal is to have 10,000 jobs or internships available by summer.

Young people can get connected to employment through an online portal.