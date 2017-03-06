‘Scripture Reading Marathon’ kicks off at Union University

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at Union University along with volunteers from across the Hub City have just three days left to finish reading the entire Bible.

Monday marked the start of the first annual Scripture Reading Marathon, held on the Great Lawn of the north Jackson campus.

The first of the volunteers started reading at 6:30 a.m. Each participant signs up to read scripture 10 minutes at a time.

“This is something that’s not just Union doing this but we have all kinds of people from the community that are involved with this as well, and we’re grateful to them for coming out and doing this,” said Tim Ellsworth, associate vice president of university communications.

Bible readers will keep turning pages until midnight. The campaign continues Tuesday, then next Monday and Tuesday.