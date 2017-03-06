USJ holds Math-A-Thon to raise money for St. Jude

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of students got to go to school Monday in their pajamas.

The University School of Jackson Lower School hosts its Math-A-Thon to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Monday’s theme was “Dreaming for a Cure.”

Students spent the day doing math problems for pledges. Many of them have also held fundraisers leading up to the event.

“The kids are so excited about it,” Math-A-Thon coordinator Laura Moore said. “When they see me in the hall, they want to tell me how much they raised and how they filled their jars and dumped out their piggy banks, so when they get excited it makes me excited about it.”

The students have raised more than $69,000 this year. USJ tells us the school holds the national record for most money raised by a school with a little over $78,000, which was set two years ago.