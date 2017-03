WEATHER UPDATE

A STORM SYSTEM CROSSING THE PLAINS WILL BRING WINDY CONDITIONS ALONG WITH SHOWERS AND STORMS TO THE AREA OVER THE NEXT 36 HOURS. SOME OF THE STORMS MAY BE SEVERE TONIGHT AND EARLY TOMORROW ALONG THE PASSING COLD FRONT. DRIER PACIFIC AIR WILL SPILL INTO THE REGION BEHIND THE FRONT WITH TEMPERATURES REMAINING MILD THROUGH THURSDAY.

STORMY WEATHER WILL RETURN TO THE REGION FOR THE UPCOMING WEEKEND.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

