Anna Jones finishes as runner-up in Miss Basketball awards

MURFREESBORO, Tenn — USJ’s Anna Jones finished as a runner-up to Ashtyn Baker in this year’s Miss Basketball awards. Jones who’s already committed to MTSU next season, finishes her Lady Bruins career with more than 24 hundred points, and 700 rebounds. This is her third year as a finalists. In her senior season, Jones carried her Lady Bruins to a 29-4 record and runner-ups in the division 2-a state championship game.