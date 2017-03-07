Bethel University band to march in Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade

McKENZIE, Tenn. — A West Tennessee university’s band will soon march in one of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the country.

Bethel University’s Renaissance program will perform Saturday during the city of Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The marching band features more than 300 students on vocal, instrumental, theater and production scholarships. And they don’t just perform your typical tunes. They say crowd favorites include R&B, show tunes and jazz numbers.

“We’ve done our local parades here, but this is the first time leaving out of Tennessee and performing on the big stage there,” Renaissance Regiment Director Keith Cottrill said.

The Bethel University Renaissance Facebook page will have live coverage of the parade between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday.