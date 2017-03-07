Coach Herman Boone guest speaker at Sacred Heart H.S.

JACKSON, Tenn.-Coach Herman Boone, the man who inspired the movie “Remember the Titans” was in West Tennessee, Tuesday night.

Coach Boone was the headline speaker for a banquet benefiting Sacred Heart High School.

The story of the former coach at T.C. Williams in Virginia was made into a movie, “Remember the Titans.”

Boone spoke about his time with the team and how they came together. He said it was all about respecting one another.

“My definition is that a team is a group of people with one vision, one objective, and by God, one heartbeat, and without that heartbeat you’ve lost the soul of a community,” said Coach Boone.

Boone is now retired but continues to motivate and inspire audiences.