Community mourns loss of 7-year-old boy killed in house fire

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A community mourns the loss of a young boy who died Monday in an early morning house fire.

The 7-year-old boy has been identified as Tri’Darrius Shaw, a first grader at Stigall Primary School.

Humboldt City Schools posted on their Facebook page in memory of Tri’Darrius, saying he was “loved by all.”

Fire officials believe the boy died of smoke inhalation.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at the home on Etheridge Street, according to the Humboldt Fire Department. The cause is still under investigation.

The fire department is collecting donations for the family at their stations on Main Street and the 45 Bypass.