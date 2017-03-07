East Tenn. man added to TBI’s most wanted list

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau on Investigation has added an East Tennessee man to their Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Michael Craig Gervais, 49, is wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI to face charges including one count of rape of a child and three counts of attempted child neglect, according to a TBI release.

He was last seen in the Hixon community in Chattanooga.

There is reason to believe Gervais is armed and dangerous, according to the release.

Gervais is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands five feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 169 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.