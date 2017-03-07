Former Gibson Co. sheriff Chuck Arnold charged with assaulting teen

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Former Gibson County sheriff Chuck Arnold is facing an assault charge on accusations of strangling a teenager last fall.

A grand jury returned an indictment Monday charging Arnold, 60, of Dyer with one count of aggravated assault, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

An investigation involving the TBI and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department developed information that Arnold strangled a teenager during an altercation at a home in Trenton in October 2016, according to the release.

The investigation began Oct. 19.

He surrendered to authorities Tuesday and was booked into the Gibson County Jail on $10,000 bond.