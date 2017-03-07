Groundbreaking for proposed Bill Monroe museum set for May

ROSINE, Ky. (AP) – Officials in western Kentucky say a proposed museum dedicated to bluegrass music pioneer Bill Monroe is getting closer to reality.

Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston told the Messenger-Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2lUGDbB) that a groundbreaking for the facility has been scheduled for May 22 in Monroe’s hometown of Rosine.

Johnston said the museum has been a goal for nearly 20 years and he is proud that construction will start soon.

Johnston and Ohio County Tourism Director Jody Flener say they think the museum will boost tourism in the area.

Flener has said the museum will focus on Monroe, his family and his band, the Bluegrass Boys.