IHOP offers free stacks for ‘National Pancake Day’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Diners line up Tuesday at IHOP in north Jackson expecting free food for a good cause.

Celebrating “National Pancake Day,” the restaurant is giving away free pancake stacks all day and until midnight Tuesday. All they ask in return is that guests donate to the Children’s Miracle Network, an organization that helps children’s hospitals all over the country.

“There’s a reason why we do this,” general manager Erick Cuevas said. “We do this for our community, for Children’s Miracle Network. They are the ones who work the miracles.”

Last year, the Jackson location served close to 4,000 pancakes and raised around $1,300.