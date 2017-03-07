JMCS Board meets in 4 hour combined work session and board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn– It was a meeting that lasted over four hours, Tuesday evening and at times became heated and passionate.

The Jackson-Madison County School Board’s meeting opened up with several comments from the community, most coming from parents and teachers of Whitehall Pre-K Learning Center.

Many advocating to keep the school in the old Nova building, however, the board did not make a final decision.

Another hot issue what to do about Pope Elementary School. “Vision 2020” promised a K through 8 school, however the question remains where it should be located.

The board will be back together Thursday as they host superintendent candidate Dr. Eric Jones for a second interview.