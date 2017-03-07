Man in critical condition after being shot in head by father, police say

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A man is still in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon at his parents’ house.

“It was quite chaotic for a few minutes,” Savannah Police Chief Michael Pitts said.

A little after 4 p.m. Monday, Savannah police rushed to the home on Scarlett Street after reports of gunfire.

“An officer was already in the area on routine patrol,” Chief Pitts said. “He arrived on scene and encountered a male fitting a description of the shooter. He immediately detained him, pending investigation.”

Pitts says Ricky Buttram, 50, is now charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the shooting of his son, 23-year-old Zachary Buttram.

Pitts says it’s unclear if Zachary Buttram lived in the home with his parents.

“He had been shot in the head. He does have critical injuries,” Chief Pitts said. “He was flown to Memphis Regional Medical

Center where I’m told he is still in critical condition.”

Outside the home Tuesday, a couch had been placed on the lawn and the seat cushions appeared to have blood on them.

Chief Pitts says for now he’s not saying what may have led to the violence.

“We’re still holding those confidential pending the court case,” Pitts said. “We’re not releasing the information right now. The preliminary investigation points to, this steamed out of a domestic situation between father and son.”

A family member said the surgery to remove the bullet went well. However, Zachary remains in critical condition.

Even though an arrest has been made, officers are asking anyone with information that could help to call Sgt. T.J. Barker with the Savannah Police Department at 731-925-3200.

Ricky Buttram’s next court date has not been set. He is being held in the Hardin County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.