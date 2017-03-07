Mugshots : Madison County : 3/06/17 – 3/07/17

1/19 Tammy Webb Simple domestic assault

2/19 Andrew Goldsmith Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000

3/19 Zachary James DUI

4/19 Patricia Gail Ables Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/19 Nasir Al-halah Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/19 Margaret Jones No charges entered

7/19 Kierra Lewis Altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment

8/19 Kerri Hays Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear

9/19 Jonathan Gaines Theft over $1,000

10/19 Jerry Jamal McCoy Aggravated burglary

11/19 Jeremy Wilkins No charges entered

12/19 Jeremy Trotter Schedule VI drug violations

13/19 Jennifer Owens Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/19 Jason Thomas Worthless checks

15/19 Garrett Paul Soria Contributing to delinquency of a child, shoplifting

16/19 Donny W. Lee Criminal trespass

17/19 Courtney Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/19 Christopher Zeigler Assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations

19/19 Bonnie Jean King No charges entered







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/06/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/07/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.