Mugshots : Madison County : 3/06/17 – 3/07/17 March 7, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/19Tammy Webb Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Andrew Goldsmith Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Zachary James DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Patricia Gail Ables Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Nasir Al-halah Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Margaret Jones No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Kierra Lewis Altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Kerri Hays Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Jonathan Gaines Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Jerry Jamal McCoy Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Jeremy Wilkins No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Jeremy Trotter Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Jennifer Owens Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Jason Thomas Worthless checks Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Garrett Paul Soria Contributing to delinquency of a child, shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Donny W. Lee Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Courtney Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Christopher Zeigler Assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Bonnie Jean King No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/06/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/07/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore