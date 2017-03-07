Poetry workshop brings future writers together at Union University

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some of the next generation of poets gather this week on the north Jackson campus of Union University to learn about their craft.

Local high school students were invited Tuesday to take part in a poetry workshop. The event brought in the help of local writers with decades of experience who say it’s now more important than ever that students learn about themselves through writing.

“Kids who write end up knowing themselves better, being businessmen, better doctors, better engineers, better workers of any kind,” guest speaker Bill Brown said.

An awards banquet was also held Tuesday for student poets taking part in the workshop.