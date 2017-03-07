Police say Savannah shooting stemmed from father-son altercation

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Police say a Monday afternoon shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the head appears to have stemmed from an altercation between a father and son.

Ricky Buttram, 50, is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault, according to a release from the Savannah Police Department.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. Monday to a home in the 100 block of Scarlett Drive where they found a man inside the home with a gunshot wound to his head, according to the release.

The victim was later identified as 25-year-old Zachary Buttram. He was flown to a Memphis hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Ricky Buttram is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond at the Hardin County Correctional Facility.

Police are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. T.J. Barker at 731-925-3200.