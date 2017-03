Sunday crash on North Highland sends 4 to hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Sunday afternoon crash sends four people to the hospital.

The three-car wreck happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Highland and Fairmont Avenue.

One of the drivers says he was turning onto North Highland when a driver hit him.

Investigators say four people were sent to the hospital, including two pregnant women.

They also say two children were in one of the vehicles but were not injured.