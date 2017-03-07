THP identifies man killed in Henderson crash

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified a man killed in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Henderson.

Billy W. Harville, 71, of Reagan was killed in the crash that took place around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 100 East and Glendale Road, according to a THP report.

The one passenger in the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was not injured, according to the report.

Harville was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck west on Highway 100 when the vehicle left the south edge of the roadway and overturned, according to the report.

Harville was reportedly not wearing a seat belt. The passenger is listed as wearing a seat belt.