Union University’s ‘Scripture Reading Marathon’ continues in rain for day 2

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s day two of a local university’s challenge to read through the entire Bible, out loud, in five days.

The constant rainfall on Union University’s campus Tuesday morning couldn’t drown out a single word of day two of their Scripture Reading Marathon.

“The intention is that we will read Genesis to Revelation,” Assistant Director of the Ryan Center for Bible Studies Mike Garrett said. “The entirety of the Scripture will be read out loud out here on campus. The reason we are doing this is we are celebrating the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, and the Protestant Reformation would not have been possible if hadn’t been for the Bible.”

University officials said this is the first time anyone could recall there being a reading event like this.

It is being held under the university’s iconic bell tower. “It’s our focal point of the campus,” Garrett said. “Folks, for years when they’ve driven by the campus of Union University, they see the tower, and it’s a good focal point to direct our leaders too.”

Come rain or shine, starting at 6:30 in the morning around 400 people will be reading through the entire Bible in 10-minute segments.

Readers have traveled from all over West Tennessee to participate in the reading, and people all across the world have tuned in to their livestream.

“We’ve had a lot of folks who was coming from the community, people who have come from as far as Dresden from the outreaches from West Tennessee,” Garrett said.

The Scripture reading will last until midnight Tuesday and start again Thursday, then all day Monday and finish up on Tuesday.