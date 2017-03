WEATHER UPDATE

AFTER TODAY’S RAIN HAS CLEARED FROM THE AREA, DRIER AIR WILL FILTER INTO THE REGION TONIGHT WITH WINDS BECOMING LIGHT. PATCHY FOG WILL BE POSSIBLE AREAWIDE WITH AREAS OF FROST ALSO POSSIBLE IN THE EAST AFTER MIDNIGHT. WARM AND DRY WEATHER WILL DOMINATE TOMORROW AND THURSDAY WITH STORMY CONDITIONS RETURNING FOR THE WEEKEND.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com