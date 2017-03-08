Cheers: Bill would let Kentucky bars buy vintage whiskeys

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Here’s a topic for barroom chats: Are today’s whiskeys better than old-time spirits? Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that could stir some of those conversations.

The bill would allow vintage bottles of spirits to be put back into circulation in the state known as the world’s bourbon capital.

The state Senate sent the measure to Gov. Matt Bevin on Wednesday.

The measure would allow people who possess unopened, out-of-circulation bottles of spirits to sell them to bars, restaurants or liquor stores.

Supporters see it as another way to boost the state’s growing bourbon tourism industry.

Kentucky bars and restaurants could seek out hard-to-get bottles to add to their shelves and pour out as shots or mixed in cocktails. The trend has become popular in some big cities in some other states.