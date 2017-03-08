Former teacher accused of recording girls pleads not guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A former teacher accused of secretly recording girls changing clothes inside a closet at a Nashville elementary school has pleaded not guilty.

Media report 30-year-old Jarrett Jones was arraigned Wednesday and his attorney, Bobby Ballinger, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Jones is facing charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of minors and sexual exploitation of minors.

Metro Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron has said that Jones secretly recorded elementary-age school girls as they changed clothes at Napier Elementary School, where he taught from 2011-2015. He said Jones told girls participating in school plays or choir performances to change in the music room’s closet, where he placed a hidden video recording device.

Police said they have found videos of at least 40 different girls.