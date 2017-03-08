Former US attorney Stanton joins law firm in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – The former U.S. attorney for West Tennessee is joining a law firm as he returns to private practice in Memphis.

The Butler Snow law firm said Wednesday that Edward Stanton III has joined its Memphis office. In a news release, the firm says Stanton will practice with the firm’s white collar, compliance and government investigations team, and its commercial litigation practice group.

A Memphis native, Stanton served as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee from 2010 to Feb. 28 of this year.

As U.S. attorney, he created a civil rights unit and focused on cases involving violent crime, human trafficking, child exploitation, hate crimes, health care fraud, identity theft, racketeering, drug trafficking and illegal gun possession.

Stanton worked as a litigator for Memphis-based FedEx before becoming U.S. attorney.