Hardin Co. residents react to Holly Bobo trial relocation

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Holly Bobo murder case has officially been moved to Hardin County by Circuit Court Judge Creed McGinley. Residents of Hardin County had varied thoughts on the judge’s decision.

“Sometimes you really need to get an unbiased opinion, you know, get it out of the community that it happened in,” resident Steven Tucker said.

More than 500 potential jurors were summoned Wednesday to the Hardin County Courthouse to fill out questionnaires as the first step of starting the trial for Zach Adams, one of three men charged in the case.

“I think it will help the case for nobody to know her,” resident Patty Martin said. “There’s probably not many people around here that know her.”

With the amount of publicity surrounding the case, there are some concerns that people who live in the area may already have formed an opinion on the guilt or innocence of the men charged.

“It’s such small towns and you have so much hatred, a lot of people are just really angry about it, and they have reason to be,” resident Nathalie Tucker said.

Although the trial was previously delayed, residents said they are hoping for one thing.

“I just hope everybody gets justice,” resident Ron Belk said.

“I just hope that justice is done, because it was a terrible thing what happened to her, and I just pray for that family all the time,” Martin said.

Judge McGinley said jury selection begins April 5.