Huntingdon man charged with arson after house fire

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A man is facing an arson charge on accusations of setting fire to his father’s home.

Michael Evan Davis, 36, is charged with starting a fire Monday afternoon at his father’s home in the 1300 block of Northwood Drive, according to a release from Huntingdon Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers.

The fire department responded to the blaze and was able to quickly extinguish it.

Investigators determined the fire had started in multiple places at the same time and appeared to be deliberately set, according to the release.

Police say Davis, who lives at the home, admitted to an investigator Wednesday that he deliberately set the fires.

Davis’ father owns the home and was not there when the fires were set, according to the release.