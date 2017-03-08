Information on AT&T wireless customers unable to make 911 calls

If you are an AT&T wireless customer and are unable to call 911 in Madison County please call their administrative line at

(731) 425-8340.

For 911 calls in other West Tennessee counties:

*In Crockett County, call (731) 696-2104

*In Hardeman County, call (731) 658-5101

*In Haywood County, call (731) 772-1215

*In Henderson County, call (731) 968-2407

*In Henry County, call (731) 642-2424

*In McNairy County, call (731) 645-3406

*In Obion County, call (731) 885-7935