Madison Co. 911: Some callers unable to make 911 calls

JACKSON, Tenn.-WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has received several calls Wednesday evening from counties across West Tennessee regarding some callers’ inability to make 911 calls.

According to Kim Augustine, director with Madison County 911, AT&T is experiencing a widespread outage in Tennessee that is affecting their wireless customers and their ability to call 911. This is not an issue with Madison County’s 911 system. AT&T is aware and is working on the problem. If you are an AT&T wireless customer and are unable to call 911 in Madison County please call our administrative line at

(731) 425-8340.

For 911 calls in other West Tennessee counties:

*In Hardeman County, call (731) 658-5101

*In McNairy County, call (731) 645-3406

*In Obion County, call (731) 885-7935