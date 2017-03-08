Mugshots : Madison County : 3/07/17 – 3/08/17

1/19 Michael Wadley Schedule I drug violations

2/19 William Ellison Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/19 Leslie Crews Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/19 Ronald Reeves Violation of probation

5/19 Rodreckious Woodruff Violation of probation

6/19 Robert Nichols Theft under $500, forgery

7/19 Lynn Steele DUI, violation of implied consent law, simple possession/casual exchange

8/19 Laquarius Fuller Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/19 Katron Mason Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/19 Karl Branch Evading arrest, failure to comply, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/19 Jouleccia Ragland Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/19 Holly Hubbard Aggravated assault

13/19 Foster Roe Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest

14/19 Dianne Johnson Criminal impersonation

15/19 Devonte Reeves Simple domestic assault

16/19 Demarco Huey Possession of a handgun while under the influence, criminal impersonation

17/19 Cesar Gonzales Simple domestic assault

18/19 April Edgin Violation of community corrections

19/19 Amber England Schedule VI drug violations







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/07/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/08/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.