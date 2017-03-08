Nashville JCC to hold security forum after threats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville’s Gordon Jewish Community Center is holding a security forum in the wake of a number of bomb threats it has received since January. Federal officials have been investigating more than 120 threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9 and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries.

A spokesman for the Nashville JCC says the center is one of the few around the country to have received as many as three bomb threats.

JCC spokesman Michael Gross said Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, members of the Justice Department and others will be at the forum Wednesday evening to discuss the threats.

Gross said the JCC put security protocols in place after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Still, he said the recent bomb threats have been “unnerving.”