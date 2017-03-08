Neighbors gather for first community prayer service of the year

JACKSON, Tenn.-Dozens from Madison County gathered together for a community prayer.

The Campbell Street Church of Christ held its first community prayer meeting of the year at Alexander Elementary School.

They provided free food and fellowship, inviting those who live in the area to join in.

More than 70 people attended Wednesday night’s event.

“I think people leave with hope and encouragement and if that can spread throughout the city then that’d be a great thing, a real blessing I think,” said Danny Sorrell, minister with Campbell St. Church of Christ.

The church plans to do this event again when schools dismiss for the summer.