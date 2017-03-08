Humboldt alderman faces new legal troubles

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — New legal troubles emerge for a Humboldt alderman already charged with trying to fight a police officer.

Humboldt alderman Don Graves went before a judge Wednesday on a charge of harassment.

Graves turned himself in Friday after a woman said he kept contacting her through text, phone calls and even on Facebook. According to court documents, the woman and Humboldt police have asked him to stop several times.

This is the second time he’s been charged with a crime in the last three months.

According to Humboldt police, Graves’ arrest in December 2016 stems from an altercation with officers at the police station. He was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in that incident.

Graves is accused of yelling at Humboldt officers after not agreeing with a police traffic report. According to court documents, Graves attempted to put an officer in a headlock as they tried to arrest him.

Graves’ attorney, Mark Donahoe, says Graves has pleaded not guilty in both cases and that he’s preparing for the hearing in a few weeks.

Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes simply says everything is pending in this matter. The mayor confirmed Graves can continue serving as alderman with his pending cases.

Graves has a hearing for both cases March 29.