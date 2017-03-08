“Operation Trojan Horse” nets dozens of suspected drug dealers in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.-Dozens of suspected drug dealers are off the streets after a nearly six month undercover investigation in Gibson County.

Officials said “Operation Trojan Horse” resulted in 51 people indicted on nearly 70 charges.

According to the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, those indicted include at least 3 gang members, 8 suspects on probation or parole and 29 felons.

Officers said the investigation focused primarily on the sale of crack cocaine, meth and opioid pain killers.