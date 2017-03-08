Trial begins for former Knox deputy accused of raping girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Trial is underway for a former Knox County sheriff’s deputy accused of raping a girl.

News media outlets report that Dennis Mills Jr. was charged with raping the girl over a two-year period while he was a patrol lieutenant. He’s also charged with rape by an authority figure.

Prosecutors say the alleged incidents occurred in 2012, when the girl was 12 and in 2013, when she was 13.

The girl’s mother notified authorities who launched an investigation. Mills was arrested and fired.

Prosecutors say Mills used his position to keep the girl from talking. However, his attorney, Stephen Ross Johnson, argues that the teen was seeking attention and lied about what happened.

Jury selection in the case began Monday. Testimony started Tuesday.