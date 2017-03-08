Union University celebrates protestant reformation with week-long festival

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Union University campus opened its doors to the community for a special service as part of the week-long ‘Reformation 500’ festival.

Wednesday night, Jim Shaddix spoke to the crowd. He was one of five speakers as part of the festival of preaching.

Each of the men focused on one of the five central themes of the Protestant reformation.

“If we will look back carefully, we can see forward more clearly, so I think if we look back on our history, it will help us learn some lessons for today, so I’m hoping that it’s both educational and inspirational,” said Ray Vanneste, director for the Ryan Center for Biblical Studies.

Union’s ‘Ref-500’ festival continues through Saturday.