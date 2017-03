WEATHER UPDATE

HIGH PRESSURE WILL DOMINATE THE WEATHER ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS RESULTING IN DRY CONDITIONS. CLOUDS RETURN LATE THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY ALONG WITH RAIN SHOWERS AND A CHANCE FOR THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH WILL BE IN THE 70S. A COLD FRONT WILL USHER IN MUCH COLDER AIR OVER THE WEEKEND. SATURDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY NORTHERN AREAS COULD SEE SOME WINTRY PRECIPITATION. LOWS SUNDAY MORNING WILL RANGE FROM THE UPPER 20S TO MIDDLE 30S. EARLY NEXT WEEK LOOKS DRY WITH BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com