2 dead in Bemis shooting

BEMIS, Tenn. — Police say two people are dead after a Thursday morning shooting in Bemis.

The Jackson Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation in the 400 block of South Massachusetts Street where they say two people were fatally shot, according to Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser.

Police say one person is believed to be a suspect and the other a victim.

Police say the situation is contained and that there is no danger to the public.

Chief Wiser said it is too premature to comment on the investigation but that they will offer more information later in the day.

